JUST IN: Kano, Morocco Sign Pact for Film Industry Development

(Ameen K. Yassar) Kano: Kano state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Moroccan government for the development of the film industry in the state better known as Kanywood.

The aim is to further strengthen the industry as a venture that has the potential for creating jobs, alleviating poverty, facilitating public enlightenment and enhancement of socialization.

The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this at the launch of a Hausa vernacular film titled Mutum Da Addininsa, organized by Kannywood and Salisu Chali Enterprises.

Dr. Ganduje also announced that “the government has established Kannywood Development Initiative with the aim of attracting local and foreign direct investment to revamp the sector”.

“We are doing this in consideration of the opportunities in the film industry that are capable of strengthening the economic base of the state, if properly utilized”, he stated.

Dr. Ganduje said the state government has been able to train 450 Kannywood practitioners in different aspects of cinematography, provided operational motor bikes and established liaison offices across the 44 local government areas of the state in addition to empowerment of 520 selected viewing centers with modern projector machines and generators.

The governor therefore, charged film practitioners in the state to reciprocate the gestures of his administration by “protecting and upholding values and morals while producing movies, and to safeguard and cleanse the film industry against odds that are seen as inimical to societal norms and standards”.

However, Governor Ganduje commended film practitioners for their effort in promoting the state through the film, creating jobs and contribution to the society in the areas of ideas and innovations

On the film Mutum Da Addininsa, he said it has come at the right time, in view of the need to promote understanding and tolerance among followers of the two major religions in the country.