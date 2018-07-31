FRSC Lauds Okorocha on Massive Road Construction and Urban Renewal

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who was on a working visit to Imo state has lauded Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha of the state for massive road construction, expansion

and urbanization going on within the state metropolis and the inter lands.

He noted interalia that, “ as the lead agency in traffic management in Nigeria, FRSC understands the role of good roads in advancing the course of safety and reducing road traffic crashes

on the road. The rescue mission regime has displayed a great deal of commitment to issues of road safety and we are delighted with his Excellency’s concern over the safety of lives of road users.”

According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, Oyeyemi mentioned this at the government house on Monday where he thanked the governor for always supporting the Corps to

achieve its statutory mandate and commended him for partnering with the Corps in areas of safety and security of lives and properties on the highways

Speaking further, Oyeyemi solicited for the state governor’s support towards the establishment of Road Side Clinics and Zebra points in the state as this will go a long way in prompt rescue

operations and first aid treatment. He also requested for the establishment of more Driver’s Licence Centres to ease the plight of imolites and reduce traffic congestion at the licence centre in the state.

Responding, Governor Okorocha applauded the leadership skills of the Corps Marshal and also commended the Imo state sector Commander, Corps Commander JK Aremu for ensuring the safety of

the good people of Imo state at all times.

“Imo state under my leadership is ready for partnership with FRSC because the road accounts for the basic medium for the movement of goods and services from one point to the other.”

Our state has also established road traffic unit to compliment your services, as such, we shall be consulting the FRSC for the training and re-training of the staff and drivers in the

state. Imo state will partner with you in the area of establishing a Training School and a State Driving School, all geared towards ensuring that only safety conscious and professional drivers use the Eastern Heartland roads.

In another development, Owelle commended the Sector Commander for doing a good job in the state as he has systematically reduced incidences of crashes on the road and further tasked him

to clamp down on vehicles with fake number plates to foster the security of lives and properties of road users and to ensure easy tracking of vehicles in case of security breach.

