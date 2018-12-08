Names of Newly Appointed Perm Secs by President Buhari

In a Statement released today through the Office of the Head of Civil Service, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of nine new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, said they will be sworn in and assignment of portfolios at a yet to be determined date.

The successful Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin are

1. Dr. Bakari Wadinga (Adamawa),

2. Dr. M.K. Dikwa, (Borno),

3. Dr. Ajani Magdalene N. Olor (Delta),

4. Umakhihe Ernest Afolabi (Edo) and

5. Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi (Imo).

6. Babatunde Lawal (Lagos),

7. Festus Yusuf Narai Daudu (Nasarawa),

8. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan (Osun) and

9. Dr. Musa Hanafi Moriki(Zamfara).