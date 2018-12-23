Lawmaker urges religious leaders to promote campaign against hate speech, corruption

A member of House of Representatives, Mr. Raheem Olawuyi, has called on religious leaders to promote the campaign against hate speech and corruption.

Olawuyi represents Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara.

He made the call while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara on Sunday.

“The menace of hate speech and corruption has done a lot to dampen our image and integrity.

” This is why the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari is very much committed to its eradication,” he said.

He also called on parents to be alive to their responsibilities by promoting decent and ensuring moral upbringing of their children.

Olawuyi also called on the political class to close ranks and embrace tolerance, to command the confidence of the electorate at all times.

“Definitely, our children are the leaders of tomorrow, we should do our best possible as religious leaders and parents to actualize their dreams and aspirations.”

He urged members of the party to remain dedicated and committed, adding that the challenges ahead required more sacrifice and steadfastness.

“While we were prayerful for God’s divine intervention that resulted in our recent victory, the 2019 general elections is another project that must be accomplished by God’s willing.”

He noted that the nation’s socio-economic and security challenges were surmountable through collective responsibility.

According to him, nothing under the sun can be accomplished without God’s assistance and permission.

“Therefore, fervent prayers, spiritual stability, magnanimous acts, and love are what is needed in this holy period.

“This is the path toward ensuring growths, financial stability, peaceful co-existence among individuals and the larger society.

“In this period of economic depletion, political transition, we must seek the face of God, especially for our state and the country in general.

“We desire God to grant unto our political office holders, the knowledge, understanding, and wisdom for good governance.

“Prayer for this great nation called Nigeria is our collective responsibility, especially in this Holy season.” (NAN)