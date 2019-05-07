British Airways reward loyal Nigerian travel agents

\British Airways, an international airline and flag carrier of the United Kingdom, has rewarded top performing Nigerian Travel agents in Lagos.

The reward is to foster relationships, honour and appreciate top travel agents, focus on updates on products and services as well as new initiatives in service delivery.

The event was hosted by British Airways’ Trade Sales Manager for Nigeria, Ademola Sanya, and had in attendance, over 100 top travel agents operating across the country.

Speaking at the event, the Regional Commercial Manager for West Africa, Kola Olayinka said: “It is always an exciting time when we gather with our Trade Partners at events like this.”

“It gives us the opportunity to discuss and interact with them on various offerings and how to better equip and serve them,” he said.

Also present at the event was Mr Bernard Bankole, Managing Director Finchglow Travels and President, National Asociation of Nigeria Travel Agencies(NANTA).

Bankole commended British Airways for remaining a strong leader in the Aviation sector in the country and thanked them for the awards and the training session.

In his words, “this will incentivize us to do even more for British Airways.”

Agencies that emerged winners included; Finchglow Travel (highest selling agent countrywide), Quantum Travel (highest selling agent to the Unites States).

Other awardees were highly commended by the British Airways management team and they included; Traveltron, Reward Travels and HRG.

In concluding the event, Mrs Bukky Akintobi, Managing Director, Bravo Alpha Travels won a free business class ticket to London, in a raffle draw.