Defunct P-Square member Peter Okoye, attacks twin brother Paul

Nigerian music icon, Peter Okoye has stirred another controversy in his family following an interview he granted on Hip TV that he picks his wife and kids over his brothers.

Peter now known as Mr P, in the controversial interview revealed that his and kids are his family.

The singer who abandoned the family music group “Psquare” also said that he had always wanted to go solo before now and wished he did it earlier.

According to Peter Okoye, anybody that feels bad about his decision and also wants to stop listening to his music because of it can do so.

He said, “It comes to a point in your life when you said…’this is it.’

“I want to be from this to that and from that to this. [All the things that are happening now] I had always wanted to do them.“I wish I had done them years back. As it is if anyone is feeling bad because I decided to choose by wife and kids over my brothers… I chose them and I rather be with them.

“They’re my family and I can’t betray them and I don’t hide it. If any feels bad because I chose my family over my brothers and decides not to listen to my songs or follow, then they should go ahead.”

Recall that few months after they went separate ways, Peter said his twin brother Paul will insult his wife and family at will in public and expect a performance with him without even an apology.