FG applauds emergence of Nigerian as 74th UNGA President

June 4, 2019
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has applauded the emergence of Prof. Tijjani Muhammad – Bande, as the President of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.The ministry’s Acting Spokesperson, Mr Friday Akpan, in a statement in Abuja said the  election is a  positive development and  demonstrates  the confidence in  Nigeria’s ability  to pilot the affairs of the revered global institution.Muhammad-Bande, the sole candidate for the position, was elected through acclamation at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York.”Prof.  Muhammad-Bande is the second Nigerian to occupy the position.”Maj.- Gen. Joseph Garba (Rtd) was the President  of the 44th session of the United Nations General Assembly between 1989 and 1990,” he said.Muhammad-Bande will officially takes over from the current President, María  Garcés in September.

