Group begs Buhari not to ignore Akpabio

President Muhammadu Buhari, has been called upon to disregard the smear campaign by political opponents against the person of Sen. Godswill Akpabio in Akwa Ibom.

A group, De-Bongos Media Project, Abuja, through Mr Leo Ekpenyong, its Executive Director, made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ekpenyong noted that the deliberate and organised campaign of vicious calumny against Akpabio by some opposition leaders in the state was aimed at destroying the political career of the senator.

“I write on behalf of first class communicators from Akwa-Ibom State, who have over the years taken active participation and interest in the state.

“As media practitioners of note and distinction, we frown and take exceptions to the myraid of lies and deliberate falsehood disseminated in some sections of the media by some leaders in Akwa-Ibom.

“This is deliberate and organised campaign against distinguished Sen. Akpabio, anchored by some disgruntled elements, using faceless groups masquerading as party-faithful to destroy Akpabio,” he said.

According to Ekpenyong, Akpabio may not be a saint, but he still holds sway in Akwa Ibom politics and is a leader to reckon with in the state and indeed East of the Niger.

He said that these attempts to rubbish the senator was a plan to bring down some of the brilliant people in the All Progressives Congress (APC) who would contribute to the growth of the ruling party and by extension, national development.

The Executive Director therefore, urged Buhari to “disregard the callous pranks of desperate politicians in the state’’.

Ekpenyong said that the media firm was compelled to set the records straight in the face of slander, blackmail and smear campaign against the distinguished lawmaker and to reject the blatant falsehood.