NPA: 21 ships with petrol, others expected

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 21 ships carrying petroleum products, food, and other goods are expected to berth at the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports between June 6 and June 17.

The NPA made this known in its daily publication, ‘Shipping Position’.

It said that one of the ships carrying butane would berth at one of the ports.

Butane is a gaseous fuel derived from petroleum.

It is used primarily for camping, backyard cooking and in cigarette lighters

NPA added that the other 20 ships would bring in general cargo, frozen fish, buckwheat, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, and containers carrying different goods.

The agency further said that 11 ships had earlier arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with frozen fish, empty containers, and petrol.

It said that at least 11 ships were already discharging bulk sugar, bulk fertiliser, soya beans and container.