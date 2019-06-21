Nigerian firm, Rensource wins FT, IFC Transformational Business Awards

Rensource Distribution Energy Limited, an Energy firm has bagged the Transformational Business Awards, also known as ‘the Oscars of the renewables’.

The award was confirmed on it by the International Finance Corporation and Financial Times for exceptional work on reversing the trend of power shortages in Nigeria.

A statement by Ms. Adedoyin Adelakun, Head, Corporate Communication noted that the company received the award in London at the Oscars of the renewables world’, 2019 on June 13th.

“Rensource Distributed Energy Limited won the ‘Excellence in Climate Solutions’ award and was given special mention for its work in the ‘Transformational Solutions in Urban Infrastructure and the Climate Solutions.

“Rensource was recognized for its work in reversing the trend of power shortages in Nigeria which keeps hurting businesses and households, by delivering low-cost, fixed-price energy to urban SMEs and households with solar-hybrid mini-grids,’’ she said.

The Transformational Business Awards is an impact-driven award set up by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) which is an arm of the World Bank Group and The Financial Times (FT) newspaper

The awards pinpoint the crucial role of private sector initiatives and capital in efforts to attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a blueprint set out by the UN to achieve a more sustainable future and address climate change.