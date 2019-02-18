21 ships carrying various products expected at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 21 ships to bring petroleum products, food, and other goods from Feb. 18 to Feb. 26 at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

The NPA made the announcement on Monday in its daily publication, ‘Shipping Position’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one of the 21 ships is bringing petrol.

The 20 other ships are carrying general cargo, buckwheat, dump trucks, empty container, bulk sugar and containers carrying different goods.

According to the NPA, 13 ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with containers and petrol.