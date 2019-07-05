NOA calls on Nigerians to Patronise Made in Nigeria goods, services

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Jigawa on Friday called on Nigerians to patronize made- in-Nigeria goods and services.

Alhaji Shuaibu Karamba, Jigawa State Director of NOA, made the plea during mobilization campaigns for Nigerians to patronize locally manufactured goods and services in Buji, headquarters of Buji Local Government of state

Karamba explained that buying made-in-Nigeria products by Nigerians would boost the economic viability of the nation as well as create employment opportunities for the teeming populace.

“Nobody will come and buy or patronize our services if we don’t patronize them ourselves.

“Developed countries like Europe, America or the Asian tigers don’t have any market for exporting their products for sale like Nigeria.

“If this is true, then we have to change the narrative by migrating from patronizing the foreign goods to our locally made goods and services,” Karamba said.

The NOA director appealed to Nigerians to be patriotic and remain focused, pointing out that we did not have any other country than Nigeria and we must be proud of it.

Karamba said that a similar campaign would be taken to other local government areas across the state as well as on the need to love and dignify the country.

He said that the agency would not relent in its efforts on mobilization and sensitization of the citizenry on government policies, programs, and activities.