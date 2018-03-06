North-East Makeathon: Innovative Nigerians Pitch to Proffer Solutions

March 6, 2018
The North-East Makeathon (NEMAKEATHON) is a crowd source program designed to bring out creative ideas from innovative Nigerians to proffer solutions that will make meaningful impacts on people and the environment in the North-East region of Nigeria that has been devastated by the activities of the boko haram insurgency.

Pitch events were held in Abuja and Yola on the 24th February and 3rd of March respectively. The event saw talented and creative Nigerians showcased there innovative ideas and solutions aimed at solving the humanitarian challenges faced by the internally displaced persons and other affected persons in North East.

The program is organised by the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria, in collaboration with The Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI), the International; Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the American University of Nigeria.

In 2017,  NEMakeathon invited Nigerians to participate in the program. It was a call to Nigerians to think of home-grown solutions to some of the challenges in North-East Nigeria. NEMakeathon received about 1500 entries.

The solutions came from various sectors, agro-mechanization, girl-child education, ICT education, biotechnology, human capacity development and skill acquisition.

 

The program intends to support brilliant ideas through training, mentorship and incubation sessions of selected solutions to achieve entrepreneurial success.

NEMakathon challenges were identified through consultations with NGOs and affected persons and the main areas of interest include food security, early recovery and livelihood, camp coordination and management, education, health and protection.

