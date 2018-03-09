UTME Begins Successfully in Adamawa — JAMB Coordinator

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) started successfully in Adamawa on Friday in five examination centres, Mr Danladi Aliyu, the Adamawa Zonal Coordinator of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, said.



Aliyu told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola that the examination commenced at

about 4 p.m. and would last for two and half hours.

The coordinator said “examination started successfully in five centres in the state, one centre in Mubi and four centres in Yola.”

He explained that the centres were: Federal University of Technology Mubi; Federal College of Education, Yola; American University of Nigeria, Yola; Aliyu Mustapha College Yola and Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola.

On Internet service and other challenges, he said “so far there was no any case of poor network or missed candidate data.”

Meanwhile, security operatives were seen in all examination centres, while candidates were orderly writing examination. (NAN)