Federal University Otuoke Admits 2,603 Students

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Prof. Accra Jaja, said on Saturday that 2,602 students were admitted into academic programmes in six faculties for 2017/2018 academic year.

Prof. Jaja, who made the disclosure at the 7th matriculation of the institution in Otuoke, urged the students to regard their matriculation as the beginning of their academic pursuits.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institution awarded scholarships to three physical challenged students to help the less privileged persons acquire formal education.

Jaja was the second vice-chancellor of the institution since its establishment in 2011.

He challenged the new students to ensure that the training they will acquire in the institution assist to shape their lives and connect them with behaviours that will be beneficial to Nigerian society.

“This ceremony begins your entry into a new world order; it calls for realignment in your educational pursuit.

“It also requires an attitudinal adjustment and a total disconnection from street behaviour to imbibing university discipline,” he said.

The vice-chancellor charged them to take their studies serious and develop a thriving relationship with academic environment, so as to succeed in their academic pursuits. (NAN)