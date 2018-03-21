Air Force Institute to Begin Degree Awarding Programmes

The Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), AVM Cletus Udeagulu, has said that the institute would begin new degree programmes including aerospace engineering and aerospace vehicle design soon.

A statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday by the institute’s spokesman, Flying Officer Uboh Edem said the commandant made the remarks when he paid a courtesy visit to the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oyelode in Abuja.

Udeagulu was also at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), where he met with the Executive Secretary, Dr Baffa Bichi.

He said that following the passage of the enabling law setting up the institute, it plans to get more involved in academics and research in line with its mandate.

“The Commandant also briefed the JAMB Registrar on what has been done so far and the likely direction for progress with the passage of AFIT Establishment Bill into law on the 5th of December 2017.

“The Institute is preparing to mount some Degree programmes like Aerospace Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering and Automotive Engineering; and also Masters degree in Thermo-Power, Aerospace Vehicle Design with Air Frame, Power Plant and Avionics Options.’’

Udeagulu said the visit was to expand areas of collaboration with JAMB in view of the institutes’ desire to provide more admission spaces to eligible Nigerians.

The commandant appreciated the efforts being made by the registrar for the various innovations aimed at improving admissions into tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Registrar of JAMB congratulated the commandant on his recent appointment and the passage of AFIT Establishment Bill into law.

He also promised to help tackle the institute’s admission challenges.

While at the TETFUND, the commandant called for urgent financial support to accelerate the growth of the institute in the areas of infrastructure and research.

Udeagulu commended the huge investment of TETFUND on infrastructure, research, training and general support to tertiary institutions in Nigeria, saying it has contributed to the growth and development of tertiary education in the country.

Bichi had thanked the AFIT Commandant for the visit and promised to provide necessary interventions for the institute to meet its mandate.