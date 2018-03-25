Lagos Business School emerges first African School on CEO Magazine’s Global ranking

The Lagos Business School (LBS) has emerged the first school in Africa to feature on CEO Magazine’s Global MBA rankings.

The school said on Sunday that LBS full-time MBA and Executive MBA (EMBA) programmes had been recognised as Tier One Programmes.

The CEO Magazine had been showcasing top business schools around the world since 2008 with the purpose of identifying schools which marry exceptional quality with great Return On Investment (ROI).

The magazine said the schools under review were ranked based on factors such as quality of faculty, class size, and accreditation, faculty to student ratio and delivery methods among others.

“Out of the 270 programmes from business schools recognised by the

rankings, Lagos Business School ranked 70th, while its EMBA programme equally took the 70th position on the Global EMBA rankings,’’ LBS said in a statement.

The statement quoted LBS MBA Director, Dr Uchenna Uzo, as saying that the school’s presence on the CEO Magazine Global MBA ranking further confirmed its commitment to the transference of excellent business and management education, especially as it relates to Africa.

It noted that Uzo said that LBS would not rest on its oars but would continue to ensure that it transcends expectations and maintains its position as a leading business school in the African continent.

The statement said that other prestigious schools featured in the rankings alongside LBS were IE Business School, Leeds University Business School and EU Business School.

It also quoted Uzo as saying that LBS had been ranked for 11 consecutive years among the top business schools in open enrolment executive education and for two years in the custom executive education by the Financial Times, London. (NAN)