European Union and British Council Trains Journalists in Borno

Alkasim Abdulkadir, Maiduguri: The Managing Conflict in the Northeast (MCN) programme has conducted a training and capacity building workshop for journalists from print and broadcast media houses in Maiduguri.

The programme is funded by the European Union and implemented by the British Council. The residential workshop lasted for three days with the theme “Conflict Sensitive Communications and Election Reporting”.

The workshop also discussed gender sensitivity, hate speech and fake news which have become topical themes in global discourse.

The lead facilitator of the workshop, Professor Umaru A. Pate of Bayero University Kano during the closing ceremony said that journalists have the responsibility to ensure that is not just for their own good or the good of their own newspaper or radio houses, but for the interest of the nation.

“There must be a Nigeria for you to practice journalism in,” he said. He thanked the organizers on behalf of the facilitators for finding them worthy to facilitate and the participants for attending the workshop.

The special guest at the ceremony, Hon. Mohammed Bulama, the Borno State Commissioner of Information thanked the EU and the British Council for their support and urged all other NGOs to continue to give this kind of support and capacity building as no amount of capacity building is enough as it is indispensable.

The Hon. Commissioner also presented certificates to the participants and urged them to become better and transformed journalists in reporting a conflict.