PCNI and UN Hold Workshop on Revolutionizing Humanitarian Interventions – Alkasim Abdulkadir

The Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative (PCNI) and the United Nations concluded a two-day workshop on the UN’s “New Way of Working” a widely heralded paradigm shift in the field of humanitarian activism.

The event focused on ways of mainstreaming the new paradigm in the context of the crisis in the North-East while highlighting the emerging prominence of the humanitarian-development nexus as a guiding principle of interventions.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chairman of PCNI, Tijjani Tumsah said the workshop was to sensitise government ministries, departments and agencies, civil society and other stakeholders on the new ways of working and its relationship to the ongoing rebuilding efforts in the Northeast.

He also said that the workshop will also review and generate inputs on a number of smart, practical and measurable collective outcomes across thematic areas over the next three years response in the Northeast and other conflict affected areas of the country.

In his contributions to the discussions, Edward Kallon, the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria said that a humanitarian response alone cannot solve Northeast problems.

Kallon, who is also the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria, said a three-way approach must be adopted to achieve a durable solution for the Northeast. “There must be a continuation of the counterinsurgency action by the military.

This also includes political processes of cohesion, reconciliation and peacebuilding,” he pointed out.

Kallon added that while military actions were ongoing, all actors must meet the humanitarian needs of the communities, adding that “we must help the communities cope and recover from the crisis.”

He said that the third leg of the strategy was to address the root cause of insurgency which, according to him, included underdevelopment, poverty, human rights abuse and climate challenges. The workshop came to an end on Tuesday, December 4.