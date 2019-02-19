UniAbuja resumes 2018/2019 academic session on March 4

The management of University of Abuja(UniAbuja), says the institution will resume the 2018/2019 academic session on March 4.

The school through its official portal, asked fresh students to commence registration on March 4, returning students will begin their registration on March 11, while registration will close on April 26.

Meanwhile, parents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, expressed happiness that academic activities would soon commence.

Mrs Oluchi Izu said she was ready to send her children back to school.

Abiola Tunji another parent said March 4 and 11 were good dates as most working parents must have received their salaries.

He said: “We thank God that the students will finally return to school after staying at home for three months due to ASUU strike.’’

Grace Ali, a 300 level student of the University of Abuja, who spoke, said she was tired of staying at home and expressed joy over the resumption dates.

Chinenye Nwanfor, another 400 level student of the institution, said everything possible should be done to avoid another ASUU strike.