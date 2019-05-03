Be good ambassadors, NMC Director urges course participants

Prof. Stephen Onah, Director, National Mathematical Centre (NMC), has urged participants of the centres’ Foundation Postgraduate Course on Relativistic Astrophysics to be good ambassadors.

Onah made the appeal at the closing ceremony of the course on Thursday at Sheda, Kwali Area Council, Abuja.

He urged them to positively showcase the centre in their interactions with the public, saying “also use knowledge gained to better the society”

“If there is anything you have benefited from this course, do well to tell others, portray us in good light so that more persons can come to get similar experience.

“I believe that you are leaving here better prepared, informed and equipped to be our worthy ambassadors, continue to propagate our goodwill anywhere you are,” he said.

The NMC director stated that theoretical physics remained the backbone of`the many technological advancement the world is benefiting from today’

“Relativistic Astrophysics in particular, which was the capital emphasis of this foundation postgraduate course, deals with what we can say about our universe by using the language of the theory of relativity,” he added.

Onah appreciated the participants for their attention during the programme, saying that the centre will continue to offer quality services in the interest of knowledge and societal growth.

He said the centre also engage in advance research, training and high level manpower development.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the programme, Dr Lewis Oluboye, had expressed satisfaction with the cooperation of the participants.

“What we are emphasizing in this programme is that lecturers should evolve different and positive approaches to the teaching and learning of mathematical sciences.

“Our expectation is to have a generation that will love mathematics and its related courses,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the participants, Mr Daniel Otor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, commended NMC for organising the programme.

“We appeal that this programme be sustained, we also recommend that Quantum Information and Technology, which is a branch of physics be included in subsequent programmes,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 30 lecturers and postgraduate students drawn from the six geopolitical zones in the country participated in the programme.