VC Nasarawa Varsity Cautions Lecturers on Sex for Marks

The Vice-Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof. Suleiman Bala-Mohammed, says the management will not spare any lecturer who demands sex for marks from students.

Bala-Mohammrd gave the advised in Keffi on Friday during the 17th matriculation ceremony of 6000 students for the 2018/2019 session of the institution.

According to him, the institution is totally against demand for sex for marks and other negative acts.

“Any lecturer caught will be made to face the full wrath of the law. This will serve as deterrent to others.

The vice-chancellor also advised the lecturers against producing hand-outs for sale to students in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the education sector.

“We are going to fight sales of handout as well as sexual harassment.

“Any officer found in any negative act will be made to face disciplinary committee in which measures will be taken against such officer/officers if found guilty,” he said.

Bala-Mohammed assured of a transparent administration while restating his commitment to initiate good policies and programmes with direct bearing on the lives of the lecturers and students.

Besides, he advised the students to shun cultism and other negative tendencies in their interest and in interest of the education sector.

“We will fight all unethical conducts by students and others in the interest of the students and for the betterment of the society.

“We are ready to impact positive knowledge on you and you must also take your studies with all seriousness to make us, the state and country at large proud, “he added.

(NAN)