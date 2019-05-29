Second term:Gov. Ganduje declares free, compulsory education

May 29, 2019
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has declared free primary and secondary education for school age children in the state.‎

He made the declaration in his acceptance speech, shortly after being sworn in as Kano State Governor for second term in Kano on Wednesday.

He promised free and compulsory basic education for all schoolage children in Kano.

According to him, tertiary education for Kano indigenes will also be subsidised, as government consolidates on the achievements so far recorded in healthcare delivery.

Ganduje said he would establish new company known as “Kano State Small Town Water Supply Agency” to carter for the water needs of communities in rural areas.

He also promised to boost agriculture and reiterated his administration’s policy of zero tolerance to corruption.

‎‎News Agency reports that the governor was sworn in by the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Nuradeen Sagir Umar, alongside his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

The inauguration  was witnessed by prominent personalities, including National Assembly members-elect from the state, top government officials, as well as traditional rulers and  members of the business community.

