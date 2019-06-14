Catholic Organisation Donates to Schools in Nasarawa

A Catholic organisation, Justice Development and Peace Commission, has donated 410 chairs to some primary and secondary schools in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Rev. Fr. Mathew Ofoku, Coordinator of the organisation in the state, made the disclosure on Friday while distributing the chairs in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Ofoku said that the importance of education cannot be over-emphasised to the socio-economic development of the society, hence the need for the organisation’s gesture.

He stated that the gesture was to complement government’s efforts in improving the standard of education in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the intervention programme was in collaboration with the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN).

The coordinator emphasised that education was a sure route to escape from poverty box, adding that any educated person would be able to move to places beyond his local environment.

‘‘This is part of our humanitarian gesture; we have also renovated some schools, built toilet facilities among others.

‘‘The distribution of the seats (chairs) will not only help the pupils and the students, but will also improve on the standard of education in the state,’’ he said.

He averred that the development of any society could be determined by the quality of education given to its citizens.

He posited that education was the best legacy parents, organisations and government should leave for their children.

The cleric urged the benefiting schools to ensure adequate maintenance and use of the chairs for the purpose it was meant for.

Responding, Mr Haruna Abubakar, Secretary of the Local Government, commended the organisation for the gesture, and gave assurance that the chairs would be utilised by students

NAN reports that the benefiting schools include: Government Secondary School (GSS), Mararaba Udege, GSS Marmara, GSS Kurudu and Tammah Primary School, LGEA Tulluwa.

Others are the Central Primary School Nasarawa, LGEA Eyenu, LGEA Marmara, Kofara Kudu Primary school, all in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

(NAN)