Senate passes 200 bills in 3 years – Full list

As of March 29, 2018, 33 months after its inauguration, the 8th Senate had passed a total of 200 bills including Senate Bills, concorrence bills and constitution amendment bills.
From its inauguration on Juna 9, 2015 the 8th senate had surpassed the 7th, 6th and 5th Senate in the number of bills passed. While the 7th senate passed only 128 bills in four years, the 6th passed 82 and the 5th senate passed 129 bills.
The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki took to his twitter handle @BukolaSaraki to make the announcemnet and to congratulate his colleagues for a job well done.
Saraki expressed optimism that in the 15 months that were left, the senate would pass more bills that will affect the lives of Nigerians.
“As of today, the Senate has passed 201 Bills. We still have 15 months to go, yet, we have reached this milestone. I would like to thank my Distinguished Colleagues for their hard work and cooperation over the last 33 months.
Below is the full list of the bills passed by the senate.
SENATE BILLS PASSED SINCE JUNE 9TH 2015
- National Railway Corporation Act 1955 N129 LFN 2004 (Repeal & Re-enactment Bill 2015
- Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act CAP B2 LFN 2011 (Repeal and Re-enactment) 2015
- National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (est,etc) Bill 2015
- Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (est., etc) Bill 2015
- Electronic Transaction Bill 2015
- Agriculture Credit Guarantee Scheme Act (Amendment) Bill 2015
- Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (Est,etc) Bill, 2015
- Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Bill 2015
- National Poverty Eradication Commission (Est,etc)Bill 2015
- North East Development Commission (NEDC) (Est,etc) Bill 2015
- Erosion Control and Prevention Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2015
- Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous provision) Amendment Bill 2015
- Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effuru (Est, etc) Bill 2015
- Food Security Bill 2015
- Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015
- Environmental Managers Registration Council of Nigeria (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015
- Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015
- Nigeria Football Federation (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015
- National Sports Commission (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015
- Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill 2015
- Witness Protection Programme Bill 2015
- Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2015
- Defence Space Agency (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015
- High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja (Amendment) Bill 2015
- Air Force Institute of Technology (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015
- Credit Bureau Reporting Bill 2015
- 2015 Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill 2015
- 2016 Appropriation Bill
- Federal Roads Authority (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016
- National Assembly Budget and Research Office (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016
- Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Bill 2016
- Federal Capital Territory Statutory Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun Bill 2016
- National Lottery Act 2005 (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Electoral Act №6 2010 (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Public Procurement Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Petroleum Industry Governance Bill 2016
- National Inland Waterways Act Cap N47 LFN 2004 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2016
- Nigerian Ports and Harbours Authority Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- JAMB Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Nigerian Customs Service Bill 2016 and Nigerian Customs Service Act (Repeal and Re-enacment) Bill 2016
- Warehouse Receipts Bill 2016
- Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Bill 2016
- Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institution Bill 2016
- Federal University of Wukari (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016
- Maritime University of Nigeria, Okerenkoko (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016
- 2016 FCT Appropriation Bill
- Appropriation Bill, 2017
- Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015 and the National Unity and Peace Corps (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015
- National Open University of Nigeria Act (Amendment) Bill 2017
- Federal University of Maritime Studies, Oron Bill, 2017
- National Institute for Legislative Studies Act (Amendment) Bill 2017
- National Research and Innovation (Est, etc.) Bill, 2017
- Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2016 and Universal Basic Education Act 2003 (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Nigeria Financial Intelligence Agency (Est, Etc.) Bill, 2017
- Institute of Chartered Biochemist and Molecular Biologist Bill, 2016
- Whistle Blowers Protection Bill 2015
- Abduction, wrongful restraints and wrongful confinement for ransom bill 2017
- Prohibition and Protection of persons from lynching, mob action and Extra Judicial Executions Bill, 2017
- Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2017
- Hydroelectric Power Producing Area Development Commission (Amendment) Bill 2015
- Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurs (est., etc.) Bill 2015
- Chartered Institute of Capital Market Registrars Bill 2017
- Presidential Inauguration Bill 2016
- National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016
- FCT Statutory Appropriation Bill 2017
- Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017
- Federal University of Agriculture Kaaba (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016
- Federal Colleges of Education Act (Amendment) Bill 2017
- Niger Delta Development Commission (Amendment) Bill 2017
- Nigeria Arabic Language Village, Ngala (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2017
- Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry (est., etc.) Bill, 2017
- Demutualization Bill, 2017
- The Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Bill, 2018
- 2017 FCT Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018
- Arbitration and Conciliation act cap A18 LFN 2004(Repeal and re-enactment) Bill 2018
- Emergency Powers (Repeal and re-enactment) Bill, 2018
- Federal University Gashua (establishment, etc.) Bill, 2018 (SB459)
- National Transport Commission (Est., etc.) Bill, 2018 (SB. 242)
- Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2018 (SB. 216)
- River Basin Development Act CAP R9 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (SB. 358)
- National Centre for Disease Control Prevention (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2018 (SB. 256)
CONCURRENCE BILLS PASSED BY THE SENATE SINCE JUNE 9TH 2015
- Environmental Health Officers (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun Bill, 2016
- National Judicial Institute Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Prevention of Crimes Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Water Resources Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Endangered Species (Control of International Trade and Traffic) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Agricultural and Rural Management Training (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Telecommunications and Postal Offences Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Treaty to Establish African Economic Community Relating to the Pan-African Parliament (Accession and Jurisdiction) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Utilities Charges Commission Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Petroleum Training Institute Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Quantity Surveyors (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Bees (Import Control and Management) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Advertising Practitioners (Registrations, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- World Meteorological Organization (Protection) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Currency Conversion (Freezing Orders) (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Builders (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Town Planners (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- University of Abuja Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Corrupt Practice and other Related Offences Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency (Amendment) Bill 2016
- National Agricultural Land Development Authority Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- Produce (Enforcement of Export Standards) (Amendment) Bill 2016
- National Crop Varieties and Livestock Breeds (Registration etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016
- National Archives Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Value Added Tax Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Chartered Institute of Human Capital Development of Nigeria Bill 2016
- Dangerous Drugs Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria Bill 2016
- Veterinary Surgeons Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission Bill 2016
- Chartered Institute of Public Management Bill 2016
- Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (Establishment) Bill 2016
- Oaths Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Institute of Local Government and Public Administration Bill 2016
- Chartered Institute of Project Management of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2016
- Nigerian Council for Social Work (Establishment, etc.) Bill 2016
- Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Mortgage Institutions Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- National Film and Video Censors Board Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Official Secrets Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Federal Capital Territory Districts Courts Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Pensions Rights of Judges Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Anti-Torture Bill, 2016
- Federal Capital Territory Hospitals Management Board (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2016
- National Child Protection and Enforcement 2016
- Police Procurement Fund Bill, 2016
- Federal Capital Territory Water Board Bill 2016
- Senior Citizen Centre Bill, 2016
- Animal Health and Husbandry Technologist (Registration, etc.) Bill 2016
- Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots, Bill 2016
- Corporate Manslaughter Bill 2016
- Railway Loan (International Bank) (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016
- Chartered Institute of Export and Commodity Brokers of Nigeria Bill, 2017
- Avoidance of Double Taxation Between the Federal Republic of Nigerian and the Kingdom of Spain Bill, 2017
- Avoidance of Double Taxation Between the Federal Republic of Nigerian and the Republic of South Korea Bill, 2017
- National Postgraduate College of Medicine Laboratory Science Bill, 2017
- Avoidance of Double Taxation Between the Federal Republic of Nigerian and the Kingdom of Sweden Bill, 2017
- National intelligence Agency Pension Bill 2017
- Nigeria Academy of Science (establishment etc.)
- Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (Est, Etc.) Bill 2017
- Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology Science (Est, Etc.) Bill 2017
- Franchise Bill
- Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy Bill, 2017 (HB1,018)
- Federal Capital Territory Transport Authority (Establishment) Bill HB. 91
- Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (Fiscal Incentives Assurances and Guarantees) Bill, 2017 HB. 896
- Chartered Institute of Customer Relationship Management Bill, 2017 HB. 69
- Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017
- Vigilante Group of Nigeria (Est., etc.) Bill, 2017 HB718
- Subsidiary Legislation (Legislative Scrutiny) Bill, 2017 HB13
- Courts and Tribunal Fines and Financial Penalties Bill, 2017 HB 642
- Radiographers (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 HB 676
- Medical Residency Training Bill, 2017 (HB.982)
- National Road Funds (Est, etc.) Bill, 2018
- National Climate Change Bill (HB1020)
- National Agricultural Seeds Council Bill, 2018 (HB. 472)
- Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport of Nigeria Bill, 2018 (HB. 973)
- National Security Agencies Protection of Officers Identity Bill, 2018 (HB. 830)
- Institute of Environmental Practitioners of Nigeria (HB. 1022)
- National Biotechnology Development Agency (Est., etc.) Bill, (HB. 33)
- Nigeria Aeronautical Search and Rescue Bill, 2018 (HB. 139)
- Federal Audit Service Commission Bill (HB. 107)
- Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (est., etc.) Bill, 2018 (HB 364 & 656)
- Digital rights and freedom bill, 2018(HB490)
- Energy Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018(HB72 & 446)
CONSTITUTIONAL ALTERATION BILLS PASSED
- Alteration of the Constitution to provide for time passage of laws (assent)
- Alteration of the Constitution to provide for funding of the State Houses of Assembly directly from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.
- Alteration of the Constitution to include former heads of the NASS in the council of state.
- Alteration of the Constitution to reduce the period within which the President or Governor may authorise withdrawal from the CRF in absence of an appropriation act from 6 to 3 months.
- Alteration of the Constitution to provide for immunity of legislature in respect of words spoken or written at plenary…
- Alteration of the Constitution to abrogate the State Joint Local Govt Accounts and empower each local govt council to maintain its own special account.
- Alteration of the Constitution to strengthen local govt administration in Nigeria
- Alteration of the Constitution to provide the INEC with sufficient time to conduct bye-elections and grounds for de-registration of political parties.
- Alteration of the Constitution to delete the public complaints commission Act from the constitution.
- Alteration of the Constitution to delete the National Securities Agencies Act from the constitution.
- Alteration of the Constitution to delete the National Youth Service Decree from the Constitution.
- Alteration of the Constitution to delete state independent electoral commission from the constitution.
- Alteration of the Constitution to specify the period within which the President or Governor shall present the Appropriation Bill before NASS or SHA
- Alteration of the Constitution to reduce the age for the qualification for the offices of president, house of reps and state house of assembly.
- Alteration of the Constitution to reflect the establishment of the ISA in the constitution.
- Alteration of the Constitution to remove law making powers from the Executive Arm of Govt.
- Alteration of the Constitution to provide for the procedure for passing a constitution alteration bill, where the president withholds assent.
- Alteration of the Constitution to reflect the establishment and core functions of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
- Alteration of the Constitution to provide time for the determination of pre-election matters.
- Alteration of the Constitution to further strengthen the judiciary for speedy dispensation of justice.
- Alteration of the Constitution to establish the AGF and separate the office from that of the minister for justice (likewise in the states).
- Alteration of the Constitution to establish the office of the accountant general of the federal govt separate from the office of the accountant general of the federation
- Alteration of the Constitution to make the office of the auditor general of the federation and states financially independent by placing them on the CRF (states).
- Alteration of the Constitution to disqualify a person sworn-in as president or governor to complete the term of the elected person from being elected to the same office for more than a single term.
- Alteration of the Constitution to change the name of the police from the Nigerian Police Force to the Nigerian Police
- Alteration of the Constitution to provide for independent candidature in elections.
- Alteration of the Constitution to provide for a change in the names of some local govt councils.
- Alteration of the Constitution to provide for the appointment of a minister from the FCT to ensure FCT is represented in the FEC.
- Alteration of the Constitution to require the President and Governor to submit names of nominated ministers or commissioners within thirty days of taking the oath of office for confirmation.
