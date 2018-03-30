Senate passes 200 bills in 3 years – Full list

As of March 29, 2018, 33 months after its inauguration, the 8th Senate had passed a total of 200 bills including Senate Bills, concorrence bills and constitution amendment bills.

From its inauguration on Juna 9, 2015 the 8th senate had surpassed the 7th, 6th and 5th Senate in the number of bills passed. While the 7th senate passed only 128 bills in four years, the 6th passed 82 and the 5th senate passed 129 bills.

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki took to his twitter handle @BukolaSaraki to make the announcemnet and to congratulate his colleagues for a job well done.

Saraki expressed optimism that in the 15 months that were left, the senate would pass more bills that will affect the lives of Nigerians.

“As of today, the Senate has passed 201 Bills. We still have 15 months to go, yet, we have reached this milestone. I would like to thank my Distinguished Colleagues for their hard work and cooperation over the last 33 months.

Below is the full list of the bills passed by the senate.

SENATE BILLS PASSED SINCE JUNE 9TH 2015

National Railway Corporation Act 1955 N129 LFN 2004 (Repeal & Re-enactment Bill 2015 Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act CAP B2 LFN 2011 (Repeal and Re-enactment) 2015 National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (est,etc) Bill 2015 Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (est., etc) Bill 2015 Electronic Transaction Bill 2015 Agriculture Credit Guarantee Scheme Act (Amendment) Bill 2015 Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (Est,etc) Bill, 2015 Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Bill 2015 National Poverty Eradication Commission (Est,etc)Bill 2015 North East Development Commission (NEDC) (Est,etc) Bill 2015 Erosion Control and Prevention Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2015 Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous provision) Amendment Bill 2015 Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effuru (Est, etc) Bill 2015 Food Security Bill 2015 Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015 Environmental Managers Registration Council of Nigeria (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015 Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015 Nigeria Football Federation (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015 National Sports Commission (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015 Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill 2015 Witness Protection Programme Bill 2015 Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2015 Defence Space Agency (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015 High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja (Amendment) Bill 2015 Air Force Institute of Technology (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015 Credit Bureau Reporting Bill 2015 2015 Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill 2015 2016 Appropriation Bill Federal Roads Authority (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016 National Assembly Budget and Research Office (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016 Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Bill 2016 Federal Capital Territory Statutory Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun Bill 2016 National Lottery Act 2005 (Amendment) Bill 2016 Electoral Act №6 2010 (Amendment) Bill 2016 Public Procurement Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 Petroleum Industry Governance Bill 2016 National Inland Waterways Act Cap N47 LFN 2004 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2016 Nigerian Ports and Harbours Authority Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 JAMB Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 Nigerian Customs Service Bill 2016 and Nigerian Customs Service Act (Repeal and Re-enacment) Bill 2016 Warehouse Receipts Bill 2016 Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Bill 2016 Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institution Bill 2016 Federal University of Wukari (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016 Maritime University of Nigeria, Okerenkoko (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016 2016 FCT Appropriation Bill Appropriation Bill, 2017 Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015 and the National Unity and Peace Corps (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015 National Open University of Nigeria Act (Amendment) Bill 2017 Federal University of Maritime Studies, Oron Bill, 2017 National Institute for Legislative Studies Act (Amendment) Bill 2017 National Research and Innovation (Est, etc.) Bill, 2017 Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2016 and Universal Basic Education Act 2003 (Amendment) Bill 2016 Nigeria Financial Intelligence Agency (Est, Etc.) Bill, 2017 Institute of Chartered Biochemist and Molecular Biologist Bill, 2016 Whistle Blowers Protection Bill 2015 Abduction, wrongful restraints and wrongful confinement for ransom bill 2017 Prohibition and Protection of persons from lynching, mob action and Extra Judicial Executions Bill, 2017 Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2017 Hydroelectric Power Producing Area Development Commission (Amendment) Bill 2015 Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurs (est., etc.) Bill 2015 Chartered Institute of Capital Market Registrars Bill 2017 Presidential Inauguration Bill 2016 National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016 FCT Statutory Appropriation Bill 2017 Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 Federal University of Agriculture Kaaba (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016 Federal Colleges of Education Act (Amendment) Bill 2017 Niger Delta Development Commission (Amendment) Bill 2017 Nigeria Arabic Language Village, Ngala (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2017 Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry (est., etc.) Bill, 2017 Demutualization Bill, 2017 The Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Bill, 2018 2017 FCT Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018 Arbitration and Conciliation act cap A18 LFN 2004(Repeal and re-enactment) Bill 2018 Emergency Powers (Repeal and re-enactment) Bill, 2018 Federal University Gashua (establishment, etc.) Bill, 2018 (SB459) National Transport Commission (Est., etc.) Bill, 2018 (SB. 242) Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2018 (SB. 216) River Basin Development Act CAP R9 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (SB. 358) National Centre for Disease Control Prevention (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2018 (SB. 256)

CONCURRENCE BILLS PASSED BY THE SENATE SINCE JUNE 9TH 2015

Environmental Health Officers (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun Bill, 2016 National Judicial Institute Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 Prevention of Crimes Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 Water Resources Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 Endangered Species (Control of International Trade and Traffic) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 Agricultural and Rural Management Training (Amendment) Bill 2016 Telecommunications and Postal Offences Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Treaty to Establish African Economic Community Relating to the Pan-African Parliament (Accession and Jurisdiction) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 Utilities Charges Commission Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Petroleum Training Institute Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Quantity Surveyors (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 Bees (Import Control and Management) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 Advertising Practitioners (Registrations, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 World Meteorological Organization (Protection) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Currency Conversion (Freezing Orders) (Amendment) Bill 2016 Builders (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 Town Planners (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 University of Abuja Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Corrupt Practice and other Related Offences Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency (Amendment) Bill 2016 National Agricultural Land Development Authority Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 Produce (Enforcement of Export Standards) (Amendment) Bill 2016 National Crop Varieties and Livestock Breeds (Registration etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 National Archives Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Value Added Tax Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Chartered Institute of Human Capital Development of Nigeria Bill 2016 Dangerous Drugs Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria Bill 2016 Veterinary Surgeons Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission Bill 2016 Chartered Institute of Public Management Bill 2016 Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (Establishment) Bill 2016 Oaths Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Institute of Local Government and Public Administration Bill 2016 Chartered Institute of Project Management of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2016 Nigerian Council for Social Work (Establishment, etc.) Bill 2016 Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Mortgage Institutions Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 National Film and Video Censors Board Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Official Secrets Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Federal Capital Territory Districts Courts Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Pensions Rights of Judges Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Anti-Torture Bill, 2016 Federal Capital Territory Hospitals Management Board (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2016 National Child Protection and Enforcement 2016 Police Procurement Fund Bill, 2016 Federal Capital Territory Water Board Bill 2016 Senior Citizen Centre Bill, 2016 Animal Health and Husbandry Technologist (Registration, etc.) Bill 2016 Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots, Bill 2016 Corporate Manslaughter Bill 2016 Railway Loan (International Bank) (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Chartered Institute of Export and Commodity Brokers of Nigeria Bill, 2017 Avoidance of Double Taxation Between the Federal Republic of Nigerian and the Kingdom of Spain Bill, 2017 Avoidance of Double Taxation Between the Federal Republic of Nigerian and the Republic of South Korea Bill, 2017 National Postgraduate College of Medicine Laboratory Science Bill, 2017 Avoidance of Double Taxation Between the Federal Republic of Nigerian and the Kingdom of Sweden Bill, 2017 National intelligence Agency Pension Bill 2017 Nigeria Academy of Science (establishment etc.) Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (Est, Etc.) Bill 2017 Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology Science (Est, Etc.) Bill 2017 Franchise Bill Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy Bill, 2017 (HB1,018) Federal Capital Territory Transport Authority (Establishment) Bill HB. 91 Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (Fiscal Incentives Assurances and Guarantees) Bill, 2017 HB. 896 Chartered Institute of Customer Relationship Management Bill, 2017 HB. 69 Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 Vigilante Group of Nigeria (Est., etc.) Bill, 2017 HB718 Subsidiary Legislation (Legislative Scrutiny) Bill, 2017 HB13 Courts and Tribunal Fines and Financial Penalties Bill, 2017 HB 642 Radiographers (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 HB 676 Medical Residency Training Bill, 2017 (HB.982) National Road Funds (Est, etc.) Bill, 2018 National Climate Change Bill (HB1020) National Agricultural Seeds Council Bill, 2018 (HB. 472) Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport of Nigeria Bill, 2018 (HB. 973) National Security Agencies Protection of Officers Identity Bill, 2018 (HB. 830) Institute of Environmental Practitioners of Nigeria (HB. 1022) National Biotechnology Development Agency (Est., etc.) Bill, (HB. 33) Nigeria Aeronautical Search and Rescue Bill, 2018 (HB. 139) Federal Audit Service Commission Bill (HB. 107) Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (est., etc.) Bill, 2018 (HB 364 & 656) Digital rights and freedom bill, 2018(HB490) Energy Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018(HB72 & 446)

CONSTITUTIONAL ALTERATION BILLS PASSED