Dogara Empowers Petty Traders, Artisans in Bauchi Market

Turaki Hassan, Bauchi: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, on Sunday, visited several markets in five towns and villages in Bauchi State where he interacted with the traders and artisans and supported them with cash gifts to boost their businesses.

The Speaker was accompanied by his wife Gimbiya Dogara and member representing Misau/Dambam Federal Constituency of Bauchi State Hon Ahmed Yerima.

The villages visited by the Speaker include Zwall, Burgel, Kagadaman Dass, Maraban Liman Katagum and Kadagi along Bauchi-Tafawa Balewa road.

Malam Adamu Dan Ningi, a meat seller at Maraban Liman Katagum, said: “The Speaker came to my stand and asked me the price of a sheep, I told him N20,000, he then gave me N20,000 and told me to boost my business. I will use it to buy another sheep. He is a philanthropist who assist people without discrimination and today we can testified before anybody.”

“The Speaker gave me me money to support my business. I am 37 year old now I have never seen an elected leader walking from traders shop to shop, table to table empowering them with money to boost their capitals including small hawkers,” said Sabo Abdullahi.

Abdulhamid Shuwa who also benefitted from the Speaker’s gesture, said, “ he came to my town and started from our area I was the fourth person he assisted with money. It has been said that if you are patient one day Dogara’s gesture will reach you. We have heard several stories about how generous this honourable gentleman is, and what he did is the true spirit of democracy, it’s the real dividends of democracy he gave me the money with his hand not only me, he even helped many people here.

For his part, Hamisu Burgel, a local rice miller said: “ Dogara came we are very happy, he gave us money to boost our trade.”

Hon Dogara has been advocating for creation of small scale businesses and empowerment programmes in order to tackle extreme poverty and hunger at the grassroots.

He cautioned that democracy cannot thrive amidst poverty and that hunger, poverty and violence are threatening Nigeria’s democracy.

Last Thursday, the Speaker empowered 526 women and men after receiving training and skills acquisition in various fields more especially in the agricultural value chain.