Usoro NBA president faces money laundering charge, trial on Monday

Mr Paul Usoro (SAN), president of the Nigerian Bar Association will be docked on Monday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) for alleged money laundering and fraud to the tune of N1.4billion.

The case will be heard by Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

According to the charge, the EFCC alleges that Usoro converted and laundered the money in connivance with Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Udom was not listed as a defendant in the charge, as EFCC indicated that he is “currently constitutionally immuned against criminal prosecution”.

But EFCC listed other accomplices, who the commission said were at large.

They are Nsikan Nkan, described as Commissioner for Finance, Akwa Ibom State; Mfon Udomah, described as the Accountant General of Akwa Ibom State; Uwemedimo Nwoko, described as the Akwa Ibom State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; and Margaret Ukpe.

Usoro was alleged have connived with others sometime in 2015 to convert and launder the money, which belonged to the Akwa Ibom State Government.

According to the EFCC, the alleged offence violates Section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.and punished under Section 15(3) of the same Act.