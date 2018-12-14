Seplat,Nigeria Breweries top gainers’ on NSE

Activities closed for the week on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on a positive trend following gains recorded by some highly capitalised stocks after two consecutive days losses.

Specifically, Seplat led the gainers’ table, gaining N54 to close at N594 per share.

It was followed by Nigerian Breweries with N3.50 to close at N79.50, while UACN gained 70k to close at N10.70 per share.

Berger Paints added 65k to close at N7.15, while Union Bank of Nigeria appreciated by 25k to close at N6.10 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 113.45 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 30,681.50 as against 30 568.05 achieved on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at N11.165 trillion inched N41 billion or 0.37 per cent to close at N11.206 trillion.

On the other hand, Nestle topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N30 to close at N1, 450 per share.

Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of N1 to close at N185, while Flour Mills was down by 45k to close at N20.55 per share.

Fidson Healthcare shed 30k to close at N4.60, while Eterna Oil declined by 20k to close at N4.65 per share.

FCMB Group was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 105.27 million shares worth N163.35 million.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) came second with an account of 100.92 million shares valued at N761.91 million, while Fidson sold 38.01 million shares worth N174.85 million.

Access Bank exchanged 17.74 million shares valued at N132.16 million, while FBN Holdings traded 12.07 million shares worth N88.55 million.

In all, a total of 339.46 million shares valued at N2.24 billion were traded by investors in 2,208 deals.

This was in contrast with an exchange of 193.25 million shares worth N3.69 billion transacted in 2,950 deals on Thursday.