Dana Air opens more outlet in Abuja, Uyo

Nigerian carrier, Dana Air, says it has opened more sales and ticketing outlets in Abuja and Uyo, to provide more convenient booking options for its guests.

The airline made the announcement in a statement issued by its Media and Communications Manager, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, on Friday in Lagos.

Ezenwa said the outlets which would be officially opened on June 2, were to meet with growing requests by its guests to have more outlets outside the airports.

“We are pleased to announce that on June 2, we shall be opening more outlets in Abuja and Uyo in fulfillment of the requests of our guests for us to have more outlets outside the airports for booking, reservations and other ticketing and sales activities.

“Opening the outlets is the precursor and having reached the peak of our plans for further strategic expansion, we felt the need to open more outlets to provide more options and convenience for our teeming guests,’’ he said.

According to him, more outlets will be opened by the airline in the next quarter.

Ezenwa said the airline had also set up a user-friendly mobile app to better meet the needs of its passengers which had already recorded over 10,000 downloads.

He said Dana Air would continue to maintain its on-time performance and superb in-flight services the airline had become known for.