Saudi Crown Prince Sidelined in G20 ‘Family Photo’

Reuters/NAN) Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was sidelined during the official “family photo” of world leaders and other dignitaries at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday.

He stood at the far edge of the group portrait and was ignored.

The crown prince, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, quickly exited the stage without shaking hands or talking with other leaders.

At centre stage was Argentine President Mauricio Macri, hosting this year’s summit of G20 industrialised nations.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prince Mohammed later exchanged a high-five and a handshake and laughed heartily as they took seats next to each other in the main meeting room.

Prince Mohammed’s presence at the international summit has been contentious following the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

Macri has said accusations that Prince Mohammed was involved in Khashoggi’s death could be discussed by world leaders during the two-day summit.

Saudi Arabia has said the prince had no prior knowledge of the murder. (Reuters/NAN)