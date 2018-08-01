JUST IN: Kebbi Gov’t Establishes Contributory Health Care Agency

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu this Tuesday assented to a bill establishing Kebbi State Contributory Health Care Management Agency, 2018.

He expressed confidence that the bill would rejuvenate the health care sector in the state.

He commended the development partners for their support and acknowledging the effort of the administration in providing the necessary impetus to enhance quality health services.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu expressed appreciation to the members of the State House of Assembly for the expeditious passage of bill and facilitating effective take off of the agency.

He also hailed the State Ministry of Health and the technical working group on Contributory Health Scheme headed by Abubakar Udu Idris MNI, for all the work done to set up the agency.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Governor, Alhaji Babale Umar Yuari Fagacin Yauri told the Governor that the bill had all the required impetus from stakeholders to ensure its success.

The speaker of the House of Assembly, Alhaji Sama’ila Abdulmumini Kamba along with Principal Officers of the House presented the bill to the Governor for assent.

Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari

Chief Press Secretary