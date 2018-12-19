Budget: Kano Govt. Proposes N26.7b for Health Sector

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabir Ibrahim-Getso, says the state government has proposed over N26.7 billion for the health sector in the 2019 budget.

The commissioner made this known on Tuesday in Kano while briefing newsmen after defending the proposed 2019 budget for the ministry before the state House of Assembly Committee on Health.

According to him, the proposed amount will be used to continue to boost the health sector in order to give the people of the state more required attention and access to a befitting health facilities.

He also said that the estimate for the ministry was about 16 per cent of the entire budget for the state, which he said was higher than the 2017 put at 3 per cent.

The commissioner said that of the 2019 budget for the ministry, certain amount would be expended to establish the first state- own Centre for the Treatment of Cancer in Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that this centre, if established, will be the first of its kind owned by a state government, apart from the six existing ones owned by the Federal Government.

“If established, it will contribute so much toward reducing the challenges face by some cancer patients, especially in the Northern part of the country,” he said.

He also said that more health workers would be recruited in 2019 to improve the health sector and also reduce unemployment.

Ibrahim-Getso, further disclosed that not less than N3 billion was proposed for the campaign against malaria, adding that N300 million would be used for the procurement and distribution of treated mosquito nets.

“We are also going to construct new health facilities and rehabilitate the existing ones so that the patients will have a good atmosphere.”

Contributing, the Chairman of the Health Committee of the Assembly and member representing Gwarzo Constituency, Alhaji Rabiu Saleh-Gwarzo, said the Assembly would ensure that the budget, if passed, is implemented accordingly.

Saleh-Gwarzo said: “It is part of our responsibilities as legislators to ensure that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) appear before us to defend what is proposed for them.

“Where we think there is the need to reduce the amount, we will do that and if there is the need to be increased in another area, we suggest for that.

“Therefore, it is also necessary; as part of our duties, to make sure the budget is used according to what is proposed in the estimate.” (NAN)