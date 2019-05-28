Gov Gaidam Grateful to VSF, Others for Support to Insurgency Victims .

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam has expressed the gratitude of the State Government to Victims Support Fund (VSF) and other humanitarian support agencies for standing with the government and people of the state in the wake of the devastating Boko Haram Insurgency.

The governor spoke in the afternoon today in Potiskum Town when he commissioned the Potiskum Local Government Secretariat which was rebuilt by the VSF after it was destroyed by a Boko Haram attack.

“I wish to thank the VSF and other agencies for the various forms of humanitarian support and assistance they rendered to our state over the years. I wish to stress that the support and assistance rendered to our state has greatly impacted in mitigating the suffering of the victims of insurgency and vulnerable groups in the affected communities”, he said.

H.E Gov. Gaidam was particularly thankful to the VSF for its contributions to the state government’s reconstruction effort, economic empowerment and poverty alleviation drive especially among Internally Displaced and Returnee Communities.

The governor added that in its effort to provide support to victims of Boko Haram insurgency, the state government had adopted a “multi-sectoral and multi-multi-dimensional approach” to address resettlement, reconstruction, and rehabilitation needs of those affected by the insurgency.

“In that regard, many public schools and hospital structures were renovated, and water and sanitation facilities were restored in many communities. These developments have enabled the victims of insurgency to resume normal life and go about their businesses following the improved security situation recorded in our state”, he said.

In his speech, the VSF Chairman Lt. Gen. TY Danjuma (Rtd), represented by the Deputy Chairman Tijjani Musa Tumsah said the Fund has provided a total of 147 projects across the state in infrastructure, water and sanitation and other areas.

“We recognise the effort of the state government and other partners in contributing towards the recovery of the state from the damage brought about by the insurgency.

“In doing so, we have not only built back, but built back better for the good of the people of state. Our work in reconstruction of public buildings is centred on our firm belief that restoration of civil authority and good governance in a key component in rebuilding communities, social cohesion and resilience of the affected populations”, he said.

Abdullah Bego