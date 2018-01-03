RE: Fed. Varsities May Not Benefit From N10 Billion ‘Universities Solar Project’

January 3, 2018
The Rural Electrification Agency wishes to make clear that the planned Energizing Education Programme (EEP) which aims to provide dedicated and reliable electricity to Federal Universities is on course for delivery in 2018, and is already part of the 2017 budget.

Allegations that the MD/CEO made any statements to the contrary are patently untrue and are at best, a misunderstanding and at worst, a campaign to deny our federal universities the opportunity to access uninterrupted power. Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi stated in fact that a majority of the Universities under the EEP are located in rural as well as underserved communities, hence the REA’s involvement.

 

The following milestones have been achieved indicating REA’s continued commitment to implementing the programme:

  • Approval by the Federal Executive Council
  • The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Phase I university as follows: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, Bayero University Kano, Usumanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, Nnamdi Azikwe University, Anambra, University of Lagos, Akoka, Federal University of Petroleum Resources Delta, Obafemi Awolowo University and Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital
  • The inclusion of this project in the 2017 and proposed 2018 budget
  • No Objection to award contracts from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) for the Phase I EEP projects has been obtained
  • Approval from Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)

Source:REA

Suleiman idris

