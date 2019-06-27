EEDC Warns Against Customers Repairing Transformers

Mr Emeka Ezeh, Head Communication, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), on Thursday said the company would no longer tolerate customers repairing transformers by themselves in its network.

Ezeh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba that customers’ resort to self help was a challenge that had been in the system for long, but was no longer acceptable to the organisation.

“Part of the message we push out to our customers is that it is not their duty to repair equipment or buy materials for EEDC.

“All they owe us is their bills. Once these materials spoil or develop problems, EEDC has the responsibility of fixing these problems.

“Most times, they do not report their faulty installations to us and most times we do not even know. They take the transformers and go and repair and that is unsafe.

“Before you move a transformer from the network, there are steps needed to isolate the place so that the people removing the transformer will have a safe environment to carry out the operation.

“Customers going ahead to repair transformers by themselves is not acceptable. The complaints that we are getting are the reasons we came; we work on those complaints to improve our operations,” he said.

The head communication said EEDC had plans for its customers in Aba following its evaluation of the network’s needs, and stressed that the electricity distribution company valued Aba customers so much.

“There are still issues of poor supplies and they boil down to the quantum of electricity that we are getting.

“We are doing everything possible to correct the impression that EEDC does not value Aba customers; it is a very negative impression.

“We value our customers because we know that they are here. That is why we take time to interface with them.

“Anything that we can do to improve the network, we are doing; but we need their support and understanding because without their understanding, it will be difficult to make progress in Aba,” he said.

Ezeh said the company had so much burden arising from its inherited old and decaying network which was making much financial demands from it.

“We assure our customers that we are not leaving them behind but will return to carry out those projects that we have identified which will ultimately improve the quality of service we offer them,” he said.

