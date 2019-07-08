Catholic College, Alumni Begins Construction of N350m Sports Complex

The College of Immaculate Conception (CIC), a Catholic-owned school in Enugu, on Monday, commenced the construction of a N350 million multi-purpose sports complex, in collaboration with the alumni association of the school.

The project, which is located on the school premises in Uwani, includes indoor and outdoor sports courts with world-class sports facilities.

Speaking at the ground breaking for the project on Monday, the facilitator and old boy of the school, Patrick Ngene, said the complex was expected to be completed in 2021.

Ngene said that the Olympic-styled multi-purpose complex was intended to rekindle sporting activities in the school and Enugu in general.

Ngene said that the alumni association was determined to harness the potential of the young ones by reviving the culture of competitive sports in the state.

“The aim of the complex is, among others, to take the inspiration of our past sports heroes and turn it into something that touches every child in our school.

“Too many young people want to take part in competitions but simply do not get the chance due to the lack of sporting facilities.

“Researchers have increasingly shown a clear link between the quality of the physical wellbeing of students and environment of schools and their academic performance.

“The quality of the school environment shapes attitudes of students, teachers and members of staff,’’ Ngene said.

In a speech, the Principal of the college, Rev.-Fr. Hilary Mgbodile, said that the sports complex would go a great mile to improve sports and academic standards in the school.

Mgbodile said: “Through this project, you have given CIC all it needs to be the first in sports as well as aesthetics.

“We shall not stop thanking God for having you as our inspiration and partners on the wheel of progress.

“CIC is gradually becoming the dream of every parent in Enugu and environ.’’

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls many prominent indigenes of the state, including ex-governors Christian Onoh, Chimaroke Nnamani, Sullivan Chime and former Minister of Information, Chief John Nwodo, are all old boys of the college.

Posted by Henry Solomon Hinatufe Henry Solomon is a graduate of Computer Science, specialist in ICT Support Services. Henry is also proficient in use of most online journalism tools and Social media management. He currently serve as Information Technology Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network.