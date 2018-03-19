First online trade fair in Nigeria to debut in May

A Nigerian firm, Best Hope Services, says it will unveil the first online trade exhibition in the country in May to promote innovations by local inventors, scholars and entrepreneurs.

The company’s Chief Executive, Olu Adenodi told newsmen on Monday in Lagos that the online trade fair would allow exhibitors to showcase their products to the world without having to hire an exhibition ground.

According to him, the e-fair will also enable visitors to conveniently participate in the trade exhibition without leaving the comfort of their homes or offices.

“We observed that most innovations in our tertiary institutions will only be heard of for a while but would not be developed, this medium allows for the promotion of such.

“We are creating an opportunity of translating what is obtainable only on land or terrestrial into the air or outer space, taking full advantage of technology and utilising the internet to the fullest,” he said.

Also speaking, the originator of the e-Fair, Prof. Joseph Mba said that the online expo would have huge positive impact on national development.

He said that Nigeria and Africa academic researchers, inventors and problem solvers would be inspired and motivated to creativity and innovations with this idea.

According to him, the e-fair would cover four strategic areas: e-fair expo, e-fair connect, e-fair trade and e-fair events with the aim to have an online trade fair.

He urged Nigerians to register on the website ahead of the first mega online expo for all industries which is scheduled for May 1.

“The timetable had been drawn for different sectors like: technology, automobiles, electronics- home and office durable consumables.

“We urge Nigerians to register before the fair commences in May,” he said.

NAN reports that BSH International Ltd is the concessionaire in charge of the management of the Tafawa Balewa Square, home of the Lagos annual International trade fair.(NAN)