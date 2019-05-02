Enugu: 8 filling stations sealed over under dispensing of products, others

The Weights and Measures Department, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, on Thursday sealed eight fuel stations in Enugu State for inaccurate pump metering and under-dispensing of petroleum products.

The eight filling stations are along Enugu-Abakaliki road, Ogui road and Abakpa area of the Enugu metropolis.

One among the eight filling stations was also sanctioned for defaulting in payment of regulatory fee to the government.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the stations were sealed, leader of the Enforcement team, Mr Ibrahim Isah, Deputy Director in the Weights and Measures Department, said that the exercise was part of the department’s biannual operations nationwide.

Isah said that the exercise was carried out to ensure Nigerians got value for their money.

He said that the department was out to ensure that no unscrupulous businessman or woman took advantage of unsuspecting members of the public to sell things below volume or quantity and quality standard to Nigerians.

“It lies in the hands of every trader or businessman and woman to ensure that what is sold out is of the right volume or quantity and quality to members of the public.

“For the fuel station owners and managers, they must take responsibility and ensure that their petroleum products pumping machines are well and accurately calibrated to the correct measure at all times.

“Whether, there is shortage or under dispensing caused by mechanical or human error, the owner or manager has to take full and sole responsibility when caught by our enforcement officers.

“We will continue to ensure routine enforcement and monitoring to ensure that unscrupulous people who own manipulative fuel pumping machines in their stations are kept out of business in the state.

“I will also urge our businessmen and women to imbibe the fear of God and deal with Nigerians fairly as the holy books dictate.’’

The deputy director, however, urged Nigerians to be circumspect at all times and monitor what they buy and insist on the right volume or quantity and quality standard at all times.

“Our office at the Federal Secretariat in Enugu and other state capitals in the country are always open for you to come and report any erring businessman or businesswomen, who is using or deploying false measures for sales anywhere.

“I want to assure you that we, the department will take it up after the report whether officially or unofficially to any of our staff,’’ he assured.