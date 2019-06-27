Bauchi State Government Approves Establishment of Petroleum Institute

Bauchi State Government has approved the establishment of Petroleum Studies and Skills Acquisition Institute in the state.

The information is in a statement signed by Dr Ladan Salihu, Spokesperson to

Gov. Bala Mohammed of the state.

Salihu stated that the institute would be sited in Kalmani village in Alkaleri Local Government Area, where President Muhammadu Buhari launched drilling of petroleum.

He said that the institute would train and produce the requisite professionals that would serve in the oil industry.

He added that the institute would also teach relevant skills to supports various aspects of infrastructure development.

He said “the institute will be established with support from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, (ATBU) Bauchi.

“Bauchi State University, Gadau and Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun, Delta, will also

lend their support toward establishing the institute.”

He stated that the establishment of the institute followed discussions between the state governor and officials of Tertiary Education Fund and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

(NAN)