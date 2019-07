President Muhammadu Buhari will, on behalf of Nigeria, sign the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area #AfCFTA at the upcoming Extraordinary Summit of the African Union in Niamey, Niger.

Recall that the Presidential Committee on the Impact and Readiness Assessment of the Agreement Establishing the AfCFTA submitted its Report to President Buhari Thursday, June 27, 2019.

SA to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmed disclosed.