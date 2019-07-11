FG Directs Uniform Services, Hospitals to Patronise Local Textile

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all uniform services and hospitals to patronise Nigerian Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) industries to grow the economy.



The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this at a meeting with the Service Chiefs and stakeholders from the CTG sector in Abuja on Thursday.



Emefiele explained that for the present administration to tackle unemployment and grow the economy, the CTG sector must be revived.

“We have the mandate of the Mr President to ensure all the uniform services and theatre wears in hospitals and medical facilities are sourced locally from CTG industries.



“Already, Bureau of Public Procurement has been notified to enforce compliance among the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government.



“Our model to achieve this directive or mandate is to facilitate long term contract at least five years or more with these people.

“We want to have our armed forces and other uniform men to be kitted in wears produced here or using local fabrics and textile materials,” he said.



He said the CBN was not naive of the fact that the jobs of the uniform men required special and quality materials as well as the security around the wears.



The governor pledged that the team that would be raised by the bank would work with their nominees to ensuring requisite quality and security associated with the uniforms.



“Your nominees will also join our team to inspect CTG factories to ensure their readiness to be engaged in the long term contract of this nature.



“We shall also work out payment term that fits budget releases for uniforms of various organisations.



“If this is actualised, with your support and cooperation, it will impact positively on CTG sector and Nigerian’s economy at large,” he added.

Emefiele said the apex bank had started to support the sector from the bottom by funding cotton seeds for the farmers to produce quality cottons.



The representatives of Nigerian Army, Navy, Customs, Immigration, Federal Road Safety Corps, Civil Defence Corps and NYSC, among others, who attended the meeting pledged to support by patronising the industries to boost the economy of the country.



The exhibition was from different CTG sectors showcasing their products at the event.

(NAN)