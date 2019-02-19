NDLEA Arrests 10 Suspected Drug Peddlers in Gombe

0
Legal
February 19, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Gombe State command has arrested 10 suspected drug peddlers during a pre-election raid on black spots in the state.

NDLEA officers in Operation

Mr. Aliyu Adole, Commandant of the agency in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday.

He said the suspects were arrested in Akko, Billiri, Gombe and Kaltungo Local Government Areas and four of them were charged to court while six were referred for counseling.

According to him, the agency will also revisit the areas including those areas it had not visited before the Feb. 23 elections.

He said that the agency had also identified some major drug dealers following their operations and are being tracked.

“We are going around again to ensure that drugs are not being distributed during the election period and beyond,” he said.

Adole advised the youths to stop drug abuse because of its harmful effect, adding that parents should monitor their wards.

Posted by

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.