Gov Bello Mourns Lawal Kaita

Niger State, Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has described the death of former Governor Kaduna State and frontline politician, Alhaji Lawal Kaita as a great loss to the northern region and indeed the entire country.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Governor Sani-Bello described the deceased as active and influential politician who made positive contributions to the sociopolitical development of the country.

The Governor, who expressed sadness over the demise of the Katsina-born politician, noted that the late Lawal Kaita fought for the restoration of democracy in the country adding that his dedication and commitment to democratic norms and values was truly examplary.

He said the country will always remember late Kaita as a politician who contributed to the institutionalisation of multi-party politics and sustenance of positive democratic culture in the country.

“We are saddened by this great loss and, no doubt, the present and future politicians will surely miss his wise counsel and shining example of a man who personified ideology-based politics”.

The Governor commiserated with immediate family of the deceased, the people and government of Kaduna and Katsina states. He prayed Allah to grant his soul eternal rest and Aljanna Firdausi.

Late Kaita, 85, was a former Governor Kaduna State. He died after a protracted illness at Nizamieye Turkish Hospital in Abuja.

Born in 1932 in Katsina, Lawal Kaita was elected governor of Kaduna State on the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria, NPN, and served from October to December 1983.