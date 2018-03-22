JUST IN : NAN Correspondent Dies in Kebbi

Malam Dauda Shehu, the Kebbi State Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is dead.

Shehu died on Tuesday at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, after he went into coma on Monday following an illness.

Meanwhile some friends and colleagues of the deceased have expressed shock at his death.

Alhaji Maharazu Ahmed, the Kaduna Zonal Manager of NAN described his death as shocking.

“Shehu’s death is shocking, he was a quiet and humble person who was committed to his job; I pray for the repose of his soul and the fortitude to his family to bear the loss.”

Malam Ali Inuwa a former colleague also prayed for the repose of his soul.

“Dauda was easy going, I served under him in Bauchi, we never had quarrel with him throughout our stay. May his soul rest in peace,’’ Inuwa said.

Alhaji Ahmed Dada, a friend of the deceased described him as a complete gentleman and prayed God for the repose of his soul. (NAN)