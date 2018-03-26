Cement truck kills Rev. Ben Ubeh Taraba CAN chairman

March 26, 2018
Rev. Ben Ubeh, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Taraba, died on Sunday in a ghastly  auto accident on the  Zing-Yola Road.

Ubeh, who was on his way from Jalingo to Yola for an official engagement, was crushed to death by a speeding cement  truck in Zing town, as he stopped to buy drugs.

The Vice Chairman of CAN in the state, John Aina, confirmed the tragedy.

Rev. Peter Gambo, said that the accident happened when they parked to buy some drugs  in Zing town on their way to Yola.

Rev. Ben Ubeh: Governor Darius Ishaku, others pay condolence visit to the family

Gambo,  who is the state Chairman of  the NLC, said  that Ubeh  stepped out of the vehicle along with others.

“We parked to buy drugs, the  CAN Chairman too came out and stood at the back of our Toyota Hilux van when suddenly a truck came from behind and crushed him.

“I am still in shock over the incident, but I have come to terms with the fact that God knows best,” he said.

Gambo said Gov. Darius Ishaku  immediately sent a  delegation to Zing which  helped  to evacuate the corpse to Jalingo.

The corpse had since been deposited in the morgue of the State Specialist Hospital, Jalingo.

Ubeh, who was elected CAN Chairman in  Taraba in 2016,  is also the General Overseer of Army of God Glorious Ministries.

Gambo added that burial arrangements would be announced  later.

Meanwhile Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, his Deputy Haruna Manu, speaker Abel Peter Diah, members of the Taraba state Executive Council  have visited the residence of  Rev Ben Ubeh  to condole with the family over the sad incidence that claimed the life of the Christians leader of Taraba state

The Governor said when death happens, one has nothing to say because it is only God who giveth life and taketh life.

Darius said he was shocked when the news came to him because  he met the man on Saturday night over an event they had planned  to hold.

He said little did he know that was the last time they would  meet.

Ishaku said Ubeh lived well, while living, he served well while serving. Though  he was from Adamawa,  he created and left legacies back in Taraba.

Darius also extended the heartfelt condolences of General TY Danjuma who was deeply touched when the news reached him in the early hours of the day before he left the state.

