Sen. Brigidi dies at 56, Okowa mourns

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday condoled with the family of a Fourth Republic legislator, late Sen. David Cobbina Brigidi, who passed on at 56.

Okowa, also commiserated with the government and people of Bayelsa State, as well as business associates and friends of the deceased.

According to him, the late senator, who represented Bayelsa Central Senatorial District from 1999 to 2007, was a lawyer and entrepreneur who lived a life of service to the nation and humanity.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, the Governor commended the late senator’s contributions to the restoration of peace in the Niger Delta region when he served as Chairman of the Presidential Peace and Conflict Resolution Committee.

The late Senator Brigidi’s Committee in 2008 called for immediate demobilisation, rehabilitation and reorientation of the Niger Delta militants which culminated into the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Governor Okowa extends his heartfelt condolences to Senator Brigidi’s family, friends, associates and the people of Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, who mourn the demise of the exceptional politician and businessman.

“Senator Brigidi – the philanthropist, politician, humanist, sportsman, and entrepreneur will be long remembered and honoured as a worthy patriot who stood for social justice, peace and truth,” he said.

He therefore urged all who mourn Senator Brigidi, to always be inspired by his deep love, devotion and dedication to humanity.

He prayed the Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort all those he left behind.