Saraki mourns Gambari, Emir of Ilorin’s mother

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, over the death of his mother, Alhaja Aishat Gambari.

Saraki, in a statement personally signed by him on Tuesday in Abuja, said he received the news with sadness.

”I have just received with immeasurable pain the news of the passing unto glory of our mother, mother to all sons and daughters of the Ilorin Emirate and the mother to our royal father and spiritual leader, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaja Aishat Nma Zuluqarnain Gambari.

”Even as a Muslim who must submit to the wishes of Allah SET at all times, I want to say that her death is a personal loss to me and my family.

”I find it extremely difficult to accept that our mother and our revered queen-mother has departed.

”Even though I am short of words to express my sadness and to praise her virtues, I want to say that Nma Zuluqarnain’s demise has left a great void in our lives – my family and I – which will be difficult to fill.

”We have lost a virtuous and compassionate queen-mother, who lived her life in the service of Allah, the Muslim Ummah, the Ilorin Royal House, the Ilorin Emirate Council, Kwara State and the nation at large,” he said.

Saraki, who recalled that the deceased was always there for him, said her love and affection for him and his family cannot be quantified.

”Her soothing words of motherly advice to me over time still rings in my ears.

”I can say that during my meetings with our mother over the years, I found her to be a complete embodiment of peace, wisdom, humility, hardwork, philanthropy, discipline and piety.

”Those of us who knew and interacted with her closely, can testify that she was a woman with a deep sense of compassion, love and above all, an ideal Muslim faithful,” he said.

The senate president, who stated that her foot prints of service to humanity would remain indelible in the sands of time and her lifestyle worthy of emulation, said: ”we shall all miss her.

”My heart-felt condolences go to the Emir of Ilorin, Alh. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, the royal family, the Ilorin Emirate Council, the Kwara State Traditional Council and all sons and daughters of Kwara over the passage of our loving matriarch and historical personage.

”I pray that Allah forgives her shortcomings and count her soul among the righteous in Aljannah firdaus. Amin.”