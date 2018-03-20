President Buhari Congratulates German Chancellor Merkel on Re-Election

Femi Adesina, Abuja: President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated German Chancellor, Angela Merkel on her re-election for another term.

In a letter to the German leader, the President said he was “most delighted to learn of the successful conclusion of the inter-Party negotiations to form a new Government after the last election in Germany.”

President Buhari told Chancellor Merkel that her victory “is a testimony of your hard-work, competence and trust of the German people, qualities which are much admired in many parts of the world especially here in Africa.”

Stressing that “We greatly value your humanity and concern for refugees,” the Nigerian leader, on behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, wished his German counterpart and her new Cabinet, “a successful new term of office.”

According to President Buhari, “We look forward to greater cooperation between our two countries as we strive to confront shared challenges.”