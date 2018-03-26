South Korea presidents to get two terms in office

President Moon Jae-In of South Korea on Monday signed a bill on constitutional amendments that would allow the head of state to be elected for two consecutive terms, local media reported.

Spokesman for the presidential office Kim Eui-kyeom told newsmen that Moon had signed the document electronically while in Abu Dhabi on an official visit.

“If the bill is approved by the country’s parliament, it will be voted on in a national referendum during local elections set for June 13,’’ Kim noted.

According to him, the bill also aims at replacing the five-year presidential term with a four-year one.

Report says the new rules, if entering into force, will not affect Moon himself as he was elected under the current constitution.