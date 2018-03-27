We will hold credible, free and fair election in 2019 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the United Nations (UN) of his commitment to conducting credible, free and fair elections in 2019.

Buhari gave the assurance when the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed met him in Abuja, according to a note by the UN issued from New York.

“On preparations for the 2019 elections and expected support from the United Nations, President Muhammadu Buhari welcomed continuous support from the United Nations.

“And assured the Deputy Secretary-General of his commitment to ensuring credible, free and fair elections in Nigeria,” the UN said.

Mohammed undertook a two-day visit to Nigeria from March 23 to 25, during which she met with Buhari in Abuja and interacted with other senior officials and stakeholders in Lagos.

The UN said the President and the Deputy Secretary-General discussed four main issues: 2019 general elections, deportation of Cameroonian asylum seekers, the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, and the humanitarian and security challenges in Northeast.

“On the situation in Cameroon and the status of Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Deputy Secretary-General agreed on the need to respect international obligations on the rights of refugees and asylum seekers, the Cameroonians in particular.

“They also called for the respect of the guarantee of fair and humane treatment of those recently arrested and deported to Cameroon,” the UN said.

“On the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, President Muhammadu Buhari assured the Deputy Secretary-General of the country’s intention to sign the agreement following national consultations.

“On the humanitarian and security situation in the North East, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Deputy-Secretary welcomed the speedy return of the recently abducted girls from Dapchi.

“And highlighted the need for particular attention to be given to securing schools through the accelerated implementation of the Safe School Initiative,” the UN added.

The Deputy Secretary-General has departed Abuja for Prague on Sunday, according to the UN.